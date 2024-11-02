Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 6,343 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,979,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS opened at $151.55 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

