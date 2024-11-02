Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $87.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

