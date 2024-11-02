Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $8.83 Million Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,262 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.29 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

