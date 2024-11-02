Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,054.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,050.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,801.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,310.31 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

