Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $26.07 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

PLTR stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock worth $802,654,666. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

