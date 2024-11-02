Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.92% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 277.63 and a quick ratio of 277.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.05 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.