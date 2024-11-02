Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

