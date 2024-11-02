Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,133,000 after buying an additional 744,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 467,647 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.6 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,196 shares of company stock worth $2,857,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

