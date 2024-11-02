Stephens Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

