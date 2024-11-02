Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of SCL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.87. 155,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,157. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $546.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stepan by 60.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

