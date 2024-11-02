SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,574 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 215.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 175.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,405.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 68.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Stephens raised their price target on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

