Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 77,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,179,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,755.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

