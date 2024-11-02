SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MYCN traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.06. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. SPDR SSGA My2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $25.07.
