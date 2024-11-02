SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYCM opened at $24.14 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

