SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Plans Dividend of $0.09

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0889 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MYCJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

