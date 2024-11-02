SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0676 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MYMG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

