SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0857 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

MYCG stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.