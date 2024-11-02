SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $28,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $439.14 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

