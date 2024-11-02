SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 156,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

