SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,006,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 255,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 109,516 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 55,420 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13,637.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.