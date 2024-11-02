SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $252.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

