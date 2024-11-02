SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Boosted by Addis & Hill Inc

Addis & Hill Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Addis & Hill Inc owned 0.40% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,089.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 154,115 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,984,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 43,048 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO opened at $44.97 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

