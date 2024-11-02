Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0782123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

