Sollinda Capital Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,062,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.