Sollinda Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,778 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 152.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 154,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,180. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

