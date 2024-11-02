Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Snap alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,132. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at $508,832,634.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,132. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,497,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.