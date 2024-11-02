SJW Group (SJW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 2nd

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

