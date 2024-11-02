Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARES shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ares Management from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.18.

Ares Management Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $161.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,068 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,942,995.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,504.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.