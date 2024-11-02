Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58,375.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

