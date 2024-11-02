Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.