Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLXN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,730,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67. Silexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($5.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

