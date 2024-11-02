Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $250.88 million and $1.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.62 or 0.00507583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00220585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00020712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.