Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $250.88 million and $1.93 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.62 or 0.00507583 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008713 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00099858 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00220585 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026084 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00070315 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00020712 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
