Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 98173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Shiseido Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

