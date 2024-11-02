Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $154.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $164.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

