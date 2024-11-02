Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $877.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $552.01 and a 12 month high of $923.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $892.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.03. The stock has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,512.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $980.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

