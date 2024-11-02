Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.63. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $296.34. The company has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.