Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1,293.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 72.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Shell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.50 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.