Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.58. Sharp shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,242 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

