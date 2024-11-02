Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. 1,451,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.24.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $865,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 119.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

