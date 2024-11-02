Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 2,513,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,807,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $9,636,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

