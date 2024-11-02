SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 28,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,785. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($84.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

