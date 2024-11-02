Select Medical Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,303. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

