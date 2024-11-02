Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,630.34 or 1.00056485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012206 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000753 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041184 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

