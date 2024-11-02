Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 840.33 ($10.90) and traded as high as GBX 868.80 ($11.27). Scottish Mortgage shares last traded at GBX 867 ($11.24), with a volume of 1,456,186 shares changing hands.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 840.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 859.31. The company has a market capitalization of £12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,679.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Scottish Mortgage

In related news, insider Sharon Flood purchased 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.86 ($25,932.90). 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

