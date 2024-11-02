Sage Therapeutics’ (SAGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.