Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 472 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV opened at $85.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

