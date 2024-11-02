Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.15 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

