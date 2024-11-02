Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.68. Sabre shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,832,742 shares.

Sabre Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.