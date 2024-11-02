Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.68. Sabre shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,832,742 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.73.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 192,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
