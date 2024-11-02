RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.58 and last traded at $121.52. 652,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,695,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after acquiring an additional 408,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

