RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RTX will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

